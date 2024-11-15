Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Param Pujya Babhulgaonkar Maharaj in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Param Pujya Babhulgaonkar Maharaj is widely respected for his noble thoughts and writing. He has authored several books and has also been conferred with various awards for that. Met him at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar earlier today."

PM Modi received a special welcome from ISKCON volunteers at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister addressed public rallies at various places in the run-up to the state assembly elections.

The campaigning has been intensified for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA posed a strong performance winning 30 of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti could only win 17. (ANI)

