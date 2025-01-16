New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday as the two leaders discussed a whole range of issues.

In a post on X, Modi said, "We discussed the full range of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We talked about futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, connectivity and more."

"We also spoke on ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture," he added.

Shanmugaratnam, who is on a five-day visit to India, also held talks with President Droupadi Murmu.

