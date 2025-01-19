Janasanyog (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended an invitation to her to grace the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2025, scheduled to be held in April this year.

President Murmu accepted the invitation to grace the event, according to a press release.

Also Read | 'Baseless': Motilal Oswal Responds to Rumours, Denies Accusations Circulating on Social Media.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Rashtrapati Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble President for graciously accepting our invitation to visit our state and confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award in April 2025. Her valuable time and guidance are truly appreciated."

The award is named after the great Vaishnavite saint and reformer of Assam, Srimanta Sankardeva.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal 'Attack': BJP Says 'Sympathy Stunt', Congress Claims 'Distraction' From Main Issues Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, in another post on X, Assam CM Sarma said, "I am shortly leaving for Seoul and Tokyo on a 5-day visit to present our vision of #AdvantageAssam2 to prospective investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders. During my stay, I intend to showcase Assam - the gateway to South East Asia and blessed with excellent human capital as a key anchor state in strengthening Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's Act East Policy."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the National Sports Awards, 2024, winners at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Indian men's hockey players Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete were awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance. Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded Arjuna Awards on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)