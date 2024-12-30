New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Amid delays in the supply of the engines for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark1A, it is emerging that the price of the deal with the American firm for the GE-414 engines is likely to go up, sources said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and GE have been discussing the project for the 98 Kilo Newton thrust GE-414 engines for the LCA Mark-2 aircraft.

The GE-404 engines to be used for the LCA Mark1A aircraft have already been delayed by over 18 months and supplies are not likely to begin in March 2025.

The price of the deal for the GE-414 engines is now likely to go up in view of the ongoing discussions between the two sides, sources told ANI.

The project for the GE-414 engines is very important as it is required for India's indigenous fighter aircraft programme for developing a 4th generation aircraft, they said.

The GE-404 engines have been delayed due to supply chain issues faced by the American original equipment manufacturer, the sources said.

Both the important indigenous fighter aircraft projects have been hit by delays due to engine issues and have affected the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force.

The defence ministry has now formed a committee under the Defence Secretary to give its recommendations on the capability development of the Indian Air Force.

The three critical fighter aircraft development projects include the LCA Mark 1A, LCA Mark-2 and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The IAF has already ordered 83 LCA Mark1A fighters and is working for 97 more of these planes.

The most advanced project would be the AMCA which will be the mainstay of the force in the next few decades. (ANI)

