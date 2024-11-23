New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following her resounding victory in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election, met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday in the national capital.

Notably, she has been leading in the Wayanad by-poll with a margin of over 4 lakh votes.

"Wayanad continues to contribute to the country's leadership. I am confident that Smt. @priyankagandhi shall be a powerful voice for the people of Wayanad and the nation in the Parliament. Her astute leadership, compassion, grace and determination and her strong commitment to the tenants of the Constitution will enrich further enrich the public sphere. Gratitude to the people for making an informed decision and choosing the Congress party & UDF," Kharge posted on X.

The Congress leader thanked the leaders, workers, volunteers and her colleagues for working hard in her election campaign. She also expressed gratitude to her mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, children Raihan and Miraya and her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for showing her the way and supporting her.

"I am grateful for giving me the honour to represent them (Wayanad), for the overwhelming love and support I received during my campaign, and then for voting for me. It's a testament to the fact that my brother worked hard there and their love for him and their trust in me. So I feel it's a great honour, and I will respect it fully," said Priyanka.

Meanwhile, BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate, Navya Haridas, on Saturday expressed her dismay over the current trends as she has been trailing against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Haridas said that the BJP had done development-oriented campaigning despite that the party was not able to reach the level that they had expected.

"While this counting started, we were having expectations because we approached the people by speaking only about the development of Wayanad. What we can do here... This development-oriented election campaign was being done during this election. We had hoped that people would be executing their minds accordingly for development. But unfortunately, the election turnout was very low. BJP couldn't reach the level that we expected," she said.

The Wayanad seat fell vacant as Rahul Gandhi resigned from there after deciding to retain the UP's Rae Bareli constituency, as he had won both seats during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. (ANI)

