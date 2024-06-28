Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Pune Police has arrested three more accused, including a Nigerian national, in connection with the Pune drug video case, a senior police official said.

Police also recovered 4 grams cocaine worth Rs 75,000 and 7 grams MD drugs from the accused.

With the arrest of the three accused, the total number of arrests in the case has now reached 13.

"Pune Police have arrested three more individuals, including a Nigerian national, in the case. The total number of arrests has now reached 13. Police have also recovered 4 grams of cocaine worth Rs 75 thousand, and 7 grams of MD drug from the suspects. Relevant sections of the NDPS Act have also been added to the case. More investigations are underway," said DCP Sandeep Singh Gill of Pune Police.

Police had initiated action after a video went viral on social media on June 23 showing two youths taking drugs in the bathroom of a popular bar in Pune.

Earlier, the Pune Police arrested two youths for allegedly consuming drugs in Pune. The arrest comes after a video went viral on social media last Sunday, showing the two individuals consuming drugs in the pub's bathroom.

One of the youths was detained in Pune, while the other was apprehended in Mumbai by the Pune Crime Branch on Tuesday. They were later produced before the session court and granted police custody till June 29.

During the court proceedings, the police informed the court that the two individuals had been identified in the viral video and that further investigation was needed to determine what substances they were consuming in the bar's bathroom. Therefore, custodial interrogation is necessary.

Following strict orders from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the city administration took action against the L3 bar and demolished illegal construction inside the bar today. A total of 26 illegal portions related to multiple hotels, eateries, and restaurants in the city were demolished.

Additionally, the State Excise Department also took swift action, suspending two of its officers for negligence in duty and arresting six other individuals in connection with the L3 bar for rule violations.

Prior to these arrests, Pune Police CP Amitesh Kumar had also suspended four police personnel, including one Inspector rank officer and one Sub Inspector, as well as two constables. The investigation into the drug use at the L3 bar on FC Road in Pune continues as authorities crack down on illegal activities and maintain law and order in the city. (ANI)

