Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian along with MLA Kulwant Singh laid the foundation stone of Saneta's new grain market in Mohali on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said, "The grain market in Mohali's Saneta has been inaugurated today. It's important to ensure that farmers' crops are stored properly after being harvested, so they don't get spoilt."

The Punjab Agriculture Minister also spoke about the farmer's protest and said, "The farmers have been trying to go to Delhi for a while, but the central government has been preventing them. They have been seeking to have their demands addressed for a long time, and the central government should agree to their requests."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court sought from the Punjab government complete comparative medical reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to obtain an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Punjab government, told the bench that there is now a medical facility just 10 meters near the protest site and that Dallewal's parameters are "improving".

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.

The apex court also heard a fresh petition filed by advocate Guninder Kaur Gill which stated that on December 9, 2021, farmers had suspended their year-long agitation with the assurance of the Central government that their demands would be met.

The petition sought direction from the Centre to comply with its proposal of December 9, 2021.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Union government, to take instruction from the Centre on the plea and posted the matter for hearing on January 29. (ANI)

