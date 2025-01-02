Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): After the Supreme Court raps the Punjab government over the health of farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema criticized AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of using the farmers' issue for "political gain."

Speaking to ANI, the SAD leader also claimed that the Punjab government is being controlled and directed by senior leaders in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal is only interested in doing politics and he does not care about the farmers and their concerns. The government in Punjab is run and directed by the leaders sitting in Delhi. There is no one here is work," Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court clarified that its orders to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26, was not to break his fast but for the well-being of his health.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

It said there appears to be a deliberate attempt in the media by Punjab government officers to give an impression that the court is pressuring Dallewal to break the fast.

"That's why he (Dallewal) is probably reluctant. Our directions were not to break his fast. We only said that let his health part be taken care of and that he could continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalised. You have to persuade him from this angle. Shifting to the hospital does not mean he will not continue his fast. There are medical facilities that will ensure that no harm is caused to his life. That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmer's leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies and he is taking care of only the farmers' cause," said the bench to Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh.

Justice Kant also took exception against persons who were making "irresponsible statements" to complicate the issue.

"There are people who are making irresponsible statements. We are aware. There are some so-called farmers' leaders who are making irresponsible statements to complicate things. What are their bona fides in a matter to be looked into," said the bench.

The bench then posted for Monday the contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order for hearing.

It also asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab to file a compliance affidavit with regard to its directions passed on December 20.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death. (ANI)

