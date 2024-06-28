Fazikla (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): Fazilka police in Punjab have seized 66 kilograms and arrested two persons for smuggling opium from Jharkhand.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1806511250349986159

Also Read | Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Director General of Police Punjab (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X, "Fazilka police busts one of the biggest Interstate Opium smuggling syndicate operating from #Jharkhand with the arrest of #BigFish and effective seizure of 66 Kg Opium and meticulously followed up financial trail which led to freezing of Rs1.86 crore in 42 bank accounts after arresting 2 smugglers".

"Further investigations ongoing for forward & backward linkages," DGP Yadav added in his his post.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Six Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Monitoring Situation (See Pics and Videos).

On Thursday, June 27, Punjab police arrested three operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi and foreign-based Goldy Brar for planning to execute target killings in Bathinda, Mohali, and nearby areas.

DGP Yadav said in a post on Thursday, "In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence Bathinda, in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice ,arrested three operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi and foreign-based Goldy Brar. They were planning to execute target killings in #Bathinda, #Mohali, and nearby areas. Recovery: 03 pistols along with 06 live cartridges, 06 magazines, and a Hyundai Verna car".

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police organised a drug disposal program at 10 different locations in the state on Tuesday and destroyed a significant consignment at the disposal site in Mohali on World Drug Day.

"Today, on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, led by DGP Punjab, a significant drug consignment was destroyed on the spot at the Drug Disposal Site in Dera Bassi, Mohali. United, we strive for a drug-free Punjab," Punjab Police earlier posted on X.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)