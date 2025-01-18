New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI) Slamming 'freebies' announced by parties in run up to Delhi assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said "putting money into people's pockets is not exactly welfare" as real issues are pollution, development, damaged roads and shortage of buses in the national capital.

for focusing on financial incentives rather than addressing the pressing issues of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress candidate from New Delhi seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, emphasized the importance of targeted welfare that meets the actual needs of the people.

"Putting money into people's pockets is not exactly welfare, welfare is helping people as per their needs... The people of Delhi already know that if they vote for AAP, they will get 2100, if they vote for Congress they will get 2500, if they vote for BJP they will get 2500," Dikshit said, adding that the actual issues are development, pollution in Delhi, damaged roads, shortage of buses ... Where ever I go in NDMC areas, people are facing water shortage," he said on Friday.

Dikshit pointed out that in recent days, both AAP and BJP have only been discussing the voter list, while Congress has remained focused on the issues that matter to the people of Delhi.

"And if you see, in the past 15 to 20 days, BJP and AAP have been only discussing about voter list... only Congress is talking about who has done work here... there is only one party which is very different when it comes to its work," he added.

BJP has fielded former MP, Parvesh Verma, from the New Delhi seat. The voting will be held on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday expressed confidence of Aam Aadmi Party winning Delhi assembly polls.

With BJP and other parties making populous promises to people, Sisodia told ANI it is good that other parties are now accepting the politics of Kejriwal and were giving what they called "revdies"

Hitting out at BJP over "revdi" culture allegations against AAP, the former Deputy Chief Minister said people should get the benefit of the taxes paid by them.

"It is the tax money of people, rather than it being spent on close friends of those who are in power, people should get facilities through it (tax money). It is a good thing that other parties are now accepting the politics of Kejriwal, the man whom they used to make fun of...now they have realised they can't make fun of politics that is in the interest of people. But the thing that matters here is 'trust'...earlier they used to make fun of Kejriwal saying that he is distributing 'Revdi' now they are saying they will give 'Revdi' too but the thing is who will distribute 'trust'...who do people trust?...people trust Kejriwal," he said.

Sisodia, who is contesting from Jangpura, said AAP will win Delhi polls and people will give support "chappar phaad ke".

"A government will be formed with comfortable majority...when people give you the feel that they will give a govt of comfortable majority, then they give you seats 'Chappar Phaad ke'. So we will win seats 'Chappar Phaad ke', how much we will win, we will get to know it once we are a little bit more closer towards the election," Sisodia told ANI.

"It doesn't matter if two seats go here and there...we will be forming government with a comfortable majority," he added. (ANI)

