Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has condoled the demise of an Assistant Sub-Inspector and wished speedy recovery for six others, including four policemen, injured in the accident after a speeding taxi hit the CM's convoy.

The taxi collided with the Rajasthan CM's convoy on Jagatpura road in Jaipur on Wednesday, injuring five policemen.

A total of seven people, five from the CM's convoy and two from the taxi, were sent to a hospital, Jaipur police said, adding ASI Surendra lost his life during treatment.

"The incident of death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad," said the CM in a post on X.

The CM further informed that concerned officials are directed to ensure proper medical treatment to all the injured people.

"In this moment of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured," the post added.

"My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his lotus feet and provide full recovery to the injured citizens as soon as possible. Om Shanti," the CM said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju Geroge Joseph said that despite repeated signals by police officials, the car driver ignored the signals and rammed into the CM's carcade.

"Despite the warnings by police, a taxi car did not accept the police's signals and turned the car very fast towards the intersection, at that time the carcade was leaving the intersection and the taxi car collided with the warning car of the carcade," Police Commissioner Joseph said.

Earlier on Wednesday, 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 concluded successfully with its valedictory session and MSME conclave, held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

