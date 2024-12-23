Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that Tanot Mata Temple located in Jaisalmer is not only a religious place but also a symbol of the cultural and historical pride of Rajasthan. He directed the officials to work in a phased manner under the master plan of this temple and develop it as a world-class religious and tourist destination, said a press release from the Rajasthan government on Monday.

"Today, a meeting was held with officials at the Chief Minister's residence regarding the overall development and modernization of the historical and mythological Shri Mateshwari Tanot Rai temple of Jaisalmer. On this occasion, he provided detailed guidelines for beautification of the temple complex, expansion of facilities for pilgrims and upgradation of infrastructure. He also instructed the officials to work in a phased manner under the master plan of the temple and develop it as a world-class religious and tourist destination," CM Sharma posted on X.

Sharma while addressing a meeting organized on the master plan of the Tanot Mata Temple area at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday said that ultra-modern development works should be done in the area of the temple complex so that the tourists coming here feel proud of the country and a sense of patriotism is awakened in them. He directed the officials to develop all the necessary facilities in the entire complex, giving priority to the beautification of the main temple and the entrance gate, stated the release.

Sharma said that while making the temple a centre of attraction for tourists, employment and economic opportunities should also be created for the local community. On this occasion, he reviewed all the modern facilities being built in the temple area under the master plan of the temple including adventure sports, and desert safari. During this meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of Chief Minister's Office Shikhar Aggarwal, Administrative Secretary of Tourism Ravi Jain and other officials were present, added the release. (ANI)

