Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan Forum has expressed displeasure over the exclusion of state-origin artistes from the recently held three-day "Rising Rajasthan" Summit.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Forum President and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt expressed resentment over the lack of representation of local artistes.

The Rajasthan Forum, comprises 34 distinguished artiste members ?including 12 Padma awardees.

Raising concerns, the Forum highlighted the absence of Rajasthan's key cultural traditions, including Dhrupad music, Kathak dance, and folk art from the summit's cultural programme.

In his letter, Pandit Bhatt expressed regret over the government's failure to consult the forum, a prominent cultural body in the state, while planning the event.

The Forum has urged the government to involve its members in future cultural events to ensure that the state's rich art and heritage receive adequate recognition and representation.

