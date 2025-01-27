Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Around a dozen miscreants attacked a Haryana Police team and freed an accused arrested on charges of cyberfraud in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kuchaman town on Sunday night when a team of Haryana Police was returning after arresting the man accused of online fraud, police said. Around 10 men chased the police vehicle and damaged it badly, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Bishnoi said.

The attackers not only beat up the policemen but also freed the accused. They also took away the driver of the police vehicle whom they later released near a toll booth. The policemen were forced to take shelter at a nearby hotel, the DSP said.

Rajasthan Police did not have any prior intimation about the action by the neighbouring state's police, he said.

