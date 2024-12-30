Kotputli (Rajasthan) [India], December 30 (ANI):The rescue operation to save a three-and-a-half-year-old girl trapped in a borewell in Rajasthan is progressing, despite difficulties in cutting through solid rock. Authorities are hopeful of completing the work by Monday, according to NDRF officials.

The operation, which has entered its eighth day, involves constructing a tunnel to reach the trapped girl, said NDRF team in-charge Yogesh Kumar Meena.

"Due to the solid rock, we are facing difficulties. It is hard to cut through the rock, but the rescue work is underway. We hope to rescue the girl soon. Approximately half of the work is done, and we will try to complete it by tomorrow," Meena told reporters on Sunday.

Kotputli-Behror District Collector Kalpana Agarwal explained on Sunday that the construction of a tunnel to reach the girl has faced increased challenges due to the rocky terrain of the tunnel route. Additionally, the significant temperature difference between the top and bottom of the tunnel is posing difficulties.

"We are building the tunnel...the challenge has increased because the tunnel route is rocky...there is a huge difference in temperature at the top and bottom...all options are being considered and discussed...the best equipment has been made available..," Agarwal said.

According to the officials, the operation reached a crucial point on Thursday night (December 26), with the B-plan being implemented, and a casing pipe being lowered into the hole next to the borewell.

Authorities including teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration are leading the rescue operation.

A NDRF personnel had said that they are making every effort to rescue the girl despite challenging conditions.

The girl fell into the borewell while playing in an agricultrue field owned by her father on December 23 in Kiratpura village. (ANI)

