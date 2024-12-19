New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress RS MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on Former Law and Justice Minister BR Ambedkar.

Surjewala moved the notice under Rule 267, which calls for the suspension of the day's business to address an urgent issue.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Made Me Extremely Uncomfortable': Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak Makes Explosive Charges Against LoP, Files Complaint to RS Chairman (Video).

In his notice, Surjewala accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar, the Chairman of the drafting committee of India's Constitution, by "ridiculing" his contributions during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

Surjewala said, "While participating in the discussion on 75 years of the journey of the Constitution of India, the Home Minister, Amit Shah, insulted the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and passed remarks that clearly ridiculed the contributions of Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

Also Read | Job Market in India Expected To Grow by 9% in 2025, IT, Telecommunication, Retail, Banking and Other Sectors To Be Primary Drivers: Report.

He further underlined that Shah's remarks were "nothing short of an insult, not only to Baba Saheb but to the entire fraternity of the Scheduled Castes, the deprived, the poor, and the aspirational classes of India." He also described the comments as an affront to the very tenets of the Constitution and reflected a "deep-rooted mindset against the deprived and downtrodden communities of India."

Surjewala stated that it is essential to suspend all business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss these important issues, including the mindset of the ruling party toward marginalized communities. He added, "There is a need to suspend all business of the House to discuss these important facets, including the mindset of the ruling dispensation against the deprived, downtrodden, and poor sections of people of India."

Meanwhile, other Congress leaders such as K. Suresh and Manickam Tagore also moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha.

In addition, INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, held a protest on Thursday at the Parliament premises. They demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav, were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against Shah's remarks.

The MPs marched to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This protest followed Shah's earlier statement, in which he lashed out at the Congress party, claiming that taking Ambedkar's name had become a "fashion." The Union Minister in the upper house said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)