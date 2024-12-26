Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) In a broad-daylight incident, two bike-borne men looted Rs 14 lakh from a petrol pump staff in Ranchi on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near a State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Kathitand under Ratu police station area.

Ratu police station in-charge Ram Narayan Singh said the petrol pump employee was on way to deposit the amount in the bank.

"Two bike-borne men snatched the bag containing the money and fled," he said.

Singh said efforts are underway to nab the criminals.

