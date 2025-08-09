New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Downloads of Sanchar Saathi Mobile App crossed the 50 lakh mark in around 6 months of its launch, the Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.

Since its launch, the mobile app has crossed 50 lakh downloads within six months. Recognising the wide linguistic and regional diversity of India, DoT has expanded the app's accessibility by supporting English, Hindi, and 21 regional languages.

Reporting of fraudulent calls and messages has been made even more seamless, with users now able to file reports directly from their call and SMS logs in just a few taps.

From the time of its launch, the Sanchar Saathi initiative has led to the recovery of over 5.35 lakh lost or stolen mobile handsets, the disconnection of more than 1 crore unauthorised mobile connections based on citizen reports, and the deactivation of over 29 lakh mobile numbers flagged through the Chakshu feature.

The Sanchar Saathi Portal has witnessed over 16.7 crore visits, reflecting the growing public trust in this citizen-centric digital platform.

DoT has also implemented the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), which assesses and categorizes mobile numbers based on their association with financial fraud risk. This tool enables banks, NBFCs, and UPI service providers to take proactive actions to protect consumers.

As a result, 34 financial institutions have frozen 10.02 lakh bank accounts/payment wallets, and imposed debit/credit restrictions on 3.05 lakh accounts, based on FRI ratings.

Building on the success of the portal launched on 16th May 2023, DoT introduced the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App on January 17 2025, offering users direct and convenient access to telecom security services.

The app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, empowers users to protect their telecom identity and take swift action against potential fraud.

The Sanchar Saathi initiative exemplifies Jan Bhagidari--citizen participation in governance. Reports submitted by users play a crucial role in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial frauds. DoT continues to act upon these reports swiftly, with status dashboards available on the portal for public transparency.

Fully committed to safeguarding telecom infrastructure and user security, DoT urges all citizens to stay alert and make full use of the Sanchar Saathi platform to report suspicious telecom activities (ANI)

