Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): After being granted bail by the Telangana High Court in the Sandhya theatre incident, actor Allu Arjun will be released from a Hyderabad central jail early Friday morning, police said.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force informed reporters late Thursday night about the release, saying, "He (Allu Arjun) will be released tomorrow morning."

The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun hours after he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. Advocate Karam Komireddy, representing the Sandhya Theatre management, confirmed the interim bail order.

On December 4, Allu Arjun and the 'Pushpa 2' team visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for a screening. Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was hospitalised.

Earlier, police also issued a clarification regarding a letter being circulated in the media requesting police bandobast for December 4 and 5 in connection with the release of his film 'Pushpa-2'.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, said in a statement, "Clarification regarding the letter being circulating in media addressed by Sandhya Cine Enterprise 70 MM to ACP Chikkadpally requesting bandobust on 04/05-12-2024 in connection with release of Pushpa-2. We receive a lot of requests for bandobast citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities, religious programs etc., However, it is beyond our resources to provide bandobast for every event."

The incident led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi. with her son sustaining injuries, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrests of three individuals and, subsequently, the actor.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed the Congress Party over Allu Arjun's arrest, saying that the party has "no respect for the creative industry."

He also urged the Telangana government to punish those whose failure caused the Sandhya Theatre incident instead of attacking film personalities.

"Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again. The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts," Vaishnaw wrote on the social media platform X. (ANI)

