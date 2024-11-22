New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the trial of the case against choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza from Ghaziabad to Delhi's Karkardooma court.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan transferred the trial after hearing the Remo D'Souza plea.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his plea seeking to quash the 2016 cheating case against him.

D'Souza's advocate submitted that it is a civil case which has been converted into a criminal one and there is only an agreement breach between the parties.

The top court said that it would be beneficial if the trial is shifted to Delhi and it sees no reason to delay trial proceedings.

An FIR has been lodged against Remo D'Souza under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint was levelled against him.

The complainant alleged that Remo D'Souza encouraged him to finance his movie and assured him to return the double amount invested by him but later he failed to fulfil his promise. (ANI)

