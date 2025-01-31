Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 31 (ANI): As the Chandigarh Mayor elections conclude with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Mayor post, and Congress winning senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered its disappointment against Congress, accusing the alliance party of indulging in "secret camaraderie" with the BJP.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said that the secretive camaraderie between Congress and BJP, which could be seen in Delhi, has become public in Chandigarh Mayor elections.

"The secretive camaraderie between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party that was going on for some time in Delhi has become public in the Chandigarh Mayor elections. Everyone has come to know that both are the same and have joined hands due to the Delhi elections," Dhanda said.

He said that the results of the Chandigarh Mayoral elections clearly show the partnership between Congress and BJP. Accusing Congress of contesting elections like BJP's pawn, he said that voting for Congress means helping BJP in elections.

"Their secret love became public today when the result of the Chandigarh Mayor election came. The mayor is from BJP and the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are from Congress, this clearly shows friend with benefit (or partnership). Now, there is no doubt that Congress is contesting elections in Delhi at the behest of BJP. It is contesting elections like their pawn so that people can be misled and votes can be diverted. It has become absolutely clear in the minds of the people of Delhi that voting for Congress means helping BJP in elections," Dhanda said.

Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing the party of "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure AAP's defeat in the polls.

"Congress is not contesting elections in Delhi to win, but they are collaborating with the BJP so that AAP loses," Kejriwal said in a video address.

Referring to his recent meeting with Congress supporters, the former Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Congress lost the Haryana elections despite having a strong chance of winning, due to internal conflicts within the party.

"A few days ago, some people came to meet me, who were supporters of Congress since inception. Even though they said they would vote for Congress, they were also disappointed. They told me that Congress leaders are involved in infighting. They lost the Haryana elections that were in their corner," Kejriwal said.

Appealing to Congress supporters to vote for AAP, he argued that Congress leaders never speak against BJP leaders but constantly slam AAP, and added that if the BJP comes to power, they will discontinue the welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government in Delhi.

"They told me that Congress leaders don't say a word against BJP leaders, but they are only busy criticising AAP. I told them that I had worked for them as well and not only for AAP. I told them I provided free electricity and made government schools better. I told them if they vote for Congress, the BJP will form the government (in Delhi). They will shut mohalla clinics, and free bus services for women. I appeal to every Congress supporter that if they vote for Congress, the BJP will benefit. If BJP comes to power, you will not get any facilities provided by our government," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

