Patna (Bihar) [India], April 23 (ANI): In the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, security has been significantly tightened across Bihar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state on April 24.

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar issued an order regarding the security arrangements in the state, particularly focused on the India-Nepal border.

"On April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists carried out indiscriminate firing, killing 26 tourists and injuring a large number of others. It is being reported and broadcast in the media that the attack was executed after identifying the victims as belonging to a particular community," the order stated.

"The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Darbhanga and Madhubani on April 24, 2025. In the past, sleeper cells of separatist and terrorist groups have been active in Darbhanga, Madhubani, and surrounding areas, and their involvement in nationally significant incidents has also been established. The presence of sleeper cells of terrorist groups with a separatist background cannot be ruled out in the border districts of the state," it added.

The order further stated that all "terrorist groups and sleeper cell members" should be kept under close and continuous surveillance.

"All necessary preventive and security measures should be taken. To control the activities of anti-social elements and terrorist groups, intensive vehicle checking should begin immediately, and surveillance should be maintained at crowded public places, bus stands, railway stations, malls, and religious places. The Senior Superintendent of Police / Superintendent of Police of the district must remain actively involved and carry out preventive and security-related actions," the DGP said in an order.

"Extra vigilance must be exercised at the India-Nepal border. Intensive checking should be conducted in coordination with the armed forces' border outposts. Thorough checking should also be conducted on roads leading to the India-Nepal border," it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on April 24, where he will travel to Madhubani and participate in a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day, as per an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore, and address the gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also present National Panchayat Awards, recognising and incentivising the best-performing Panchayats on the occasion. (ANI)

