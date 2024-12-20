Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20 (ANI): On Friday morning, a truck loaded with chemicals collided with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer route, resulting in a massive fire in Jaipur.

The superintendent of SMS Hospital, Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhati, confirmed that seven people have died, ten to twelve have been injured, and over 60% of the victims have suffered burns. Currently, 28 patients are admitted, with six on ventilators.

Speaking to ANI, Harsh Chauhary, a local resident, recounted, "I stayed about five hundred meters from the site when this horrific collision occurred. Suddenly, there was such a powerful explosion that we couldn't even comprehend what had happened."

He added, "Initially, we thought it was an earthquake, but later we saw the fireballs. The flames were so intense that we couldn't approach for at least five hundred meters. One after another, the vehicles caught fire, with at least thirty-three vehicles engulfed in flames."

Chaudhary further explained, "After the administration was alerted, fire engines arrived to control the fire. Once the flames were somewhat contained, we got a closer look and saw the bodies of ten to fifteen people. Even now, we can still see the dead being pulled out. I believe at least thirty-five people have died, and at least one hundred have been injured. Once we locals managed to control the fire to some extent, we went to help evacuate everyone."

In response to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma visited the site of the Bhankrota fire on Friday and announced the establishment of a helpline, along with necessary arrangements to provide treatment to those injured.

Meanwhile, Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area."

He further stated, "The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire."(ANI)

