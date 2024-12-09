India News | Seventh Smart India Hackathon to Begin on December 10 at 51 Centres Across India

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The seventh Smart India Hackathon will begin concurrently on Tuesday at 51 centres nationwide, Union Ministry of Education officials said.
The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced daily and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a problem-solving mindset.
"For SIH 2024, more than 250 problem statements have been submitted by 54 ministries, departments, state governments, PSUs and industries. This year, an impressive 150 per cent increase has been recorded in internal hackathons at the institute level, growing from over 900 in the 2023 edition to over 2,247 in SIH 2024, making this the largest edition so far," the ministry said in a statement.
