India News | Seventh Smart India Hackathon to Begin on December 10 at 51 Centres Across India

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The seventh Smart India Hackathon will begin concurrently on Tuesday at 51 centres nationwide, Union Ministry of Education officials said.

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced daily and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a problem-solving mindset.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bank Manager Promises to Approve INR 12 Lakh Loan of Farmer, Eats Desi Chicken Worth INR 39,000 From Him in Bilaspur.

"For SIH 2024, more than 250 problem statements have been submitted by 54 ministries, departments, state governments, PSUs and industries. This year, an impressive 150 per cent increase has been recorded in internal hackathons at the institute level, growing from over 900 in the 2023 edition to over 2,247 in SIH 2024, making this the largest edition so far," the ministry said in a statement.

"More than 86,000 teams have participated in SIH 2024 at the institute level and around 49,000 student teams (each consisting of six students and two mentors) have been recommended by these institutes for the national-level round," it added.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election Bill Likely To Be Table by Centre in Parliament This Winter Session.

The grand finale serves as a ground for open interaction between officials from different ministries and departments and students, teachers from educational institutes, the ministry said and called it "very unique and also very encouraging for the students and teachers".

The challenges identified and addressed cover 17 major areas and themes linked to sectors of national importance and national priorities.

These are health care, supply chain and logistics, smart technologies, heritage and culture, sustainability, education and skill development, water, agriculture and food, emerging technologies and disaster management.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)