Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in Chennai on Friday over the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University.

The members of SFI could be seen raising slogans and holding placards, demanding justice for the victim.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly assaulted by a man on the university campus on the night of December 23. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the alleged sexual assault of the student.

Annamalai was seen whipping himself and after he completed his six-whip, one of the men standing behind rushed towards him and stopped him from further whipping himself.

He said that his protest was against the "continuous injustice" in the state.

"Anybody understanding the Tamil culture will always know these are all part of the land. Flogging ourselves, punishing ourselves and putting ourselves through tough rhythms are all part of this culture. This is not against any person or thing but against a continuous injustice that is happening in the state," Annamalai said.

"What has happened at the Anna University is only a tipping point. If you look at what has been happening in the last 3 years, continuous injustice against common people, women, children and high corruption... Yesterday we announced and I have chosen to go the path which a lot of my forefathers have walked on, flogging ourselves and whipping," he added.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party cadres were detained by the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday during protests organised by the BJP and AIADMK against the alleged sexual assault of a female student on the Anna University campus in Chennai.

Opposition parties in the state has targeted the DMK government over the incident accusing it of poorly handling the law and order. (ANI)

