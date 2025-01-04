New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Union of India presented evidence before the UAPA tribunal detailing how Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has persistently threatened Indian political leaders, government officials, police, diplomats, and even their families abroad.

SFJ organizes various events such as "justice rallies," "genocide conferences," and "freedom rallies" to defame India and stir anti-India sentiments within the Sikh diaspora, especially in countries like Canada, the USA, the UK, and Australia. The group operates from the offices of its Legal Adviser, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (GSP), in New York and California.

Additionally, SFJ has been linked to encouraging violence, with GSP inciting Indian farmers to arm themselves and calling for weapons to be smuggled from across the border. The group has also threatened Indian missions worldwide under a 'Kill India' campaign and has attempted to disrupt major events, including the Cricket World Cup. SFJ's actions are supported by several known terrorists who use the Referendum platform to recruit and radicalize Sikh youth into terror activities. The group has also vowed to avenge the deaths of its foreign-based activists, holding the Indian government responsible for the killings.

The Union of India also submitted that SFJ has also been inciting Sikh personnel in the army and police forces to desert. SFJ has been colluding with gangsters, terrorists, and other radical elements, including Kashmiri separatists.

Besides, SFJ continues to receive support from Pakistan. Of late,

SFJ has also been inciting Muslims, Tamils, and Christians from Manipur to secede from India. Currently, around 104 cases have been registered against SFJ activists or sympathizers in India by state or UT police and NIA under various sections of UA(P) Act 1967, IPC, Arms Act 1959, IT Act 2000, and various other applicable laws.

The NIA has filed 08 cases against SFJ/GSP for various terrorist and subversive activities aimed at promoting a divisive agenda targeting the sovereignty and integrity of India.

SFJ has threatened vital installations and has attempted to sabotage railways by removing clips and clamps, thereby endangering lives and causing terror. SFJ had particularly targeted trains ferrying poor migrant labour to take revenge for the recent killings of pro-Khalistan elements based abroad. SFJ also threatened to disrupt the coal supply to thermal power plants.

The Union of India also apprised the UAPA Tribunal that SFJ has been holding anti-India protests outside Indian embassies or consulates or high commissions to raise Khalistan flags to counter India's Republic Day celebration in different countries. During such protests, SFJ and its sympathizers have been dishonoring the Indian national flag and burning copies of the Constitution of India.

It was also told that SFJ is reported to have attempted political lobbying abroad with a view to coercing Indian

The government is to repeal the CAA and represent to the USCIRF against the CAA and abrogation of Article 370 under the banner of the 'Khalistan Kashmir Referendum Front' (KKRF).

Hindu-targeted hate crimes, primarily in Canada and Australia, have been increasing, and there have been a rising number of instances where Hindu temples are being defaced.

with pro-Khalistan/anti-India graffiti, often aligned with the 'propaganda calls' of SFJ. After the deadly ISIS attack at Gurdwara Kart-e-Parwan, Kabul, Afghanistan, SFJ exhorted the ISIS to target the Indian Embassies instead of Gurdwaras, said the UoI.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued severe threats against high-ranking Indian officials, including the prime minister, home minister, external affairs minister, and Punjab's chief minister and ministers.

Pannun has also targeted national security officials, R&AW Chief, senior police officers, diplomats, judges, and legal practitioners, even offering a $250,000 reward for the murder of military officers involved in the 1984 attack on Darbar Sahib.

In a disturbing video message on June 3, 2023, Pannun confirmed that SFJ activists had inscribed pro-Khalistani slogans at the native village of Lieutenant General K.S. Brar, the commander of Operation Blue Star, and announced a $1 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

Additionally, SFJ issued a letter warning the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police over the arrest of Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, a Cyprus-based SFJ sympathizer.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal has confirmed the Centre's July 8 notification declaring the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful organization for five years.

The tribunal, led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta of the Delhi High Court, on Friday, found the Centre's evidence against SFJ compelling. The evidence highlighted activities such as recruiting and radicalizing youth via social media, financing terrorism through smuggling networks to procure weapons and explosives, issuing death threats to political figures, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and attempting to incite mutiny among Sikh soldiers in the Army.

On July 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the declaration of SFJ as an unlawful association for another five years, effective from July 10, 2024. The MHA had previously imposed a similar ban on SFJ in 2019.(ANI)

