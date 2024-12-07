Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Newly elected Shiv Sena MLA Amol Dhondiba Khatal arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan and paid his respects by bowing in front of the building on the first day of the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Visuals show the Shiv Sena MLA bowing down in front of the structure.

Speaking to ANI, Amol Khatal said, "I thank the people of Sangamner Assembly constituency for electing me. Vidhan Bhavan is like a temple for me and I want to learn something from everyone. I will work to resolve the issues of water, and unemployment among others."

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral legislature of Maharashtra state in western India. It consists of 288 members directly elected from single-seat constituencies.

Amol contested the Sangamner seat on the Shiv Sena ticket, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Sangamner seat was secured by Shinde's faction under the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement.

Amol began his political career with Congress, serving as an office bearer for the Sangamner taluka, before switching to the BJP.

Khatal had a winning margin of 10,560 votes in the Sangamner seat, which was held by Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat for eight consecutive terms.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde were sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

