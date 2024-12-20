New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that the government's actions reflect its desperation.

Speaking about the FIR, the Wayanad MP said, "The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie...This shows their desperation level."

The FIR was registered by Delhi police on Thursday in connection with a scuffle that took place in Parliament. Tensions erupted when members of the opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA held separate protests, resulting in a face-off. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured during the incident.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also condemned the FIR, calling it a diversionary tactic. "The FIR against Rahul Gandhi is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister. A case against him for defending Babasaheb's legacy is a badge of honour," he wrote in a post on X.

Venugopal added, "In any case, Rahul Gandhi is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP's political vendetta, and this latest FIR will not stop him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime."

He also pointed out that the Delhi Police had not taken action on FIRs filed by women MPs of the Congress against BJP leaders who allegedly physically assaulted them. "Why has the Delhi Police not acted on the FIRs filed by women MPs of INC against the BJP leaders who physically assaulted them?" Venugopal questioned.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in Parliament, demanding an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Former Law Minister BR Ambedkar.

Many MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sanjay Raut, wore blue clothes to mark their protest against the remarks. (ANI)

