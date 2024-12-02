Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stated that India's declining population is a concerning issue, noting that according to modern population science, a society vanishes when its fertility rate falls below 2.1.

He also underlined that the fertility rate should be above three or four for the society to survive.

"The decline in population is a matter of concern. Modern population science says that when the fertility rate of a society goes below 2.1, that society vanishes from the earth. The society gets destroyed even without any crisis. In this way, many languages and societies have disappeared. The population should not fall below 2.1. Our country's population policy was decided in 1998 or 2002, and it also mentions that the population of a society should not be less than 2.1. We need more than two or three; this is what population science says. The number is important for the survival of society," Bhagwat said, addressing the Kathale Kul Sammelan in Nagpur.

Taking a dig at Bhagwat's statement, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether the RSS chief would give Rs 1,500 to people who have more children.

"I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat, what will he give people for giving birth to more children? Will he give Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of those who give birth to more children? Will he introduce a scheme for this?... When Mohan Bhagwat is trying to make someone close to him the CM, he might as well introduce a scheme for this," Owaisi remarked.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Tariq Anwar launched a scathing attack on the RSS chief's statement, saying that the Sangh family seemed confused.

"The Sangh family seems confused. On one hand, BJP leaders allege that Muslims are having more children, that their population is increasing, and it should be stopped with a limit of two children. On the other hand, Mohan Bhagwat is saying that the population should not decrease because it is harmful to our civilization and heritage," Anwar said. (ANI)

