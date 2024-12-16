Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) The IMD has forecast squally weather off South Tamil Nadu coast among other areas for the coming days, and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) said on Monday.

According to an update issued at 5.30 am, the regional weather office said: "Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off South Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar," on Monday. TNSDMA shared the update on its official 'X' page.

The IMD forecast similar conditions till Thursday, saying squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph was likely along and off North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra Pradesh coast on December 19.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea area during the above mentioned dates," the update added.

