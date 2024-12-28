Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): Srinagar received heavy snowfall on Saturday and the summer capital of JK was covered in a blanket of snow. Doda too was covered in a blanket of snow as the area received fresh snowfall on Friday night. Tourists were seen enjoying the weather.

Doda DC Harvinder Singh said, "Snowfall started last night, the atmosphere here is very pleasant. The roads were closed at night due to snowfall but they were cleared in the morning. All roads have been opened. BRO has been engaged to clear the roads. There is a good influx of tourists. Tourists and hoteliers are requested not to engage in rash driving. The roads will be cleared from time to time. People are advised to remain alert."

Snow clearance is currently underway after heavy snowfall in Doda.

SSP Ganderbal Ragav S reviewed the snow clearance operations in Subdivision Kangan.

Anantnag and Budgam are also covered in a blanket of snow as the areas received heavy snowfall on Friday night.

The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

As delicate snowflakes began to blanket the valley, the summer capital turned into a shimmering winter paradise. The snow-covered roofs, the white dusting on the iconic houseboats of Dal Lake, and the snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains create a mesmerizing view that draws visitors from around the world.

As temperatures dip, the famed Kashmiri saffron fields and apple orchards lie dormant, preparing for the seasonal rest, while local markets begin to fill with winter essentials like Pashmina shawls, woollen garments, and the rich aroma of traditional Kashmiri food, including the popular Wazwan cuisine and hot Kahwa tea.

The winter season in Jammu and Kashmir also brings with it the allure of snow sports, with places like Gulmarg becoming a hub for skiers and snowboarders.

The landscape wears a thick white blanket, making it a dream destination for those who seek tranquillity amidst the pristine beauty of nature.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla district in the union territory also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday.

The pristine white scenery, especially in the rural areas and along the banks of the Jhelum River, offers a photographic contrast against the dark green of the pine forests.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30, adding to the region's allure for winter tourism. (ANI)

