New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam amid the celebration of the Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh Mela, assuring to provide all possible support from Centre.

Shah took stock of the situation in a telephonic conversation with the UP Chief Minister as a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Centre to manage the situation and ensure the safety of devotees.

The incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. This day is considered one of the most significant bathing days of the Mahakumbh Mela, drawing a massive influx of pilgrims from across the country.

Due to the overwhelming crowd, chaos erupted, leading to a near-stampede situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the sudden rush of devotees created panic, with many struggling to maintain balance. Security personnel on duty quickly intervened to manage the situation and prevent any casualties.

Upon learning about the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately contacted CM Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation. He assured the Chief Minister that the Centre would provide all necessary support to control the crowd and ensure smooth proceedings at the Mela.

Local authorities, including the police and disaster response teams, have been deployed to regulate the movement of pilgrims and prevent further mishaps. The administration has also urged devotees to remain calm and follow safety protocols.

The Mahakumbh Mela, known as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, witnesses millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual purification. Given the scale of the event, crowd management remains a significant challenge despite extensive security arrangements.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any recurrence of such incidents, ensuring the safety of all attendees at the grand religious congregation.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has appealed to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose, follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He has also asked to not pay attention to any rumours.

Those injured in a stampede in the Mahakumbh are being brought to the hospital set up in Sector 2 of the Mela area. (ANI)

