Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): The steel cutting ceremony for the second boat of the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ships (FSS) project was held at the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard in Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu.

A total of five ships have to be built under the project to support the Indian Navy operations.

Indian Navy's Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi presided over the event, joined by senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and M/s L&T.

In August 2023, the Indian Navy signed a contract with HSL for the construction of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS), with deliveries slated to begin in mid-2027.

As part of this partnership, HSL has outsourced part of the construction of two Fleet Support Ships to M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, effectively leveraging the country's shipbuilding capacity and ensuring adherence to strict delivery timelines.

The Fleet Support Ships vessels, each with a displacement of 40,000 tons, will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's 'Blue Water' capabilities.

Designed to carry essential supplies such as fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, the ships will enable prolonged operations without the need to return to the harbour, thus improving the fleet's operational reach and mobility.

In addition to their primary role, the ships will also play a key part in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, including personnel evacuation and the rapid delivery of relief materials during natural calamities.

Emphasizing the project's indigenous focus, the design of these ships is completely homegrown, with most of the equipment sourced from Indian manufacturers.

This aligns with the Government of India's vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Make for the World, further strengthening the Indian Shipbuilding Industry and boosting national defence capabilities. (ANI)

