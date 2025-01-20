Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A first-year student of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here allegedly committed suicide by jumping from sixth floor of the college hostel, police said on Monday.

A suicide note was found at the spot but police did not divulge the details.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Aditya Poonia said Divya Raj (21), a first-year student of B.Arch at MNIT and a resident of Pali district, jumped from the sixth floor of the college hostel on Sunday night.

"The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Jaipuria hospital for post-mortem examination, " he said.

