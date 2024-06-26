New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has directed officials to submit a detailed status report tomorrow by 11 am regarding the 'illegal' cutting of 1,100 trees in the protected Ridge area in the national capital, authorities said.

Office of the Environment Minister said, "On trees felled in Ridge, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has directed the relevant officials to submit a detailed status report and a report of the action taken by the Forest Department by 11 am tomorrow".

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena got "exposed" in the Supreme Court for ordering the illegal cutting of 1,100 trees in the protected Ridge area in the national capital.

"LG 'Saab' got exposed in the honourable Supreme Court for ordering the illegal cutting of trees in the protected Ridge area near Chhattarpur's Satbari. A conspiracy took place, on February 3, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), visited the Satbari area in Delhi's Chhattarpur, which comes under the ridge area and after that, 1,100 full-grown trees were cut without any permission. If such a large number of trees were cut, everyone would know about it. But everyone remained silent, an NGO raised questions about it", the AAP leader earlier told reporters.

Earlier on June 22, Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike, protesting for Haryana to release Delhi's water share.

The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage. (ANI)

