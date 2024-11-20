New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to three accused in a former Sarpanch death case in Neemrana in Rajasthan.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar set aside the Rajasthan High Court order granting bail to the three accused.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Instagram Friend Rapes Minor, 'Marries' Her Before Killing Her to Avoid Suspicion; 3 Arrested.

The top court directed the three accused--Satyaprakash, Abhimanyu, and Jaiveer--to surrender immediately before the jail authorities.

The brother of the deceased has challenged the High Court decision granting bail to the three accused.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for 81-Member Assembly Concludes With 67.59% Turnout in Final Phase.

Dinesh Kumar, a former Sarpanch of Silapur village in Neemrana, Rajasthan, was shot dead while ploughing his field on May 31, 2023. According to the prosecution, the shooters, Yashpal and Sachin, were hired by the accused--Satyaprakash alias Satya, Abhimanyu alias Mintu, and Jaiveer-- to kill the former sarpanch.

The prosecution alleged that the accused met on multiple occasions to conspire and finance the murder, arranged a stolen motorcycle for the shooters through another accomplice and coordinated the attack using WhatsApp, with Jaiveer providing live updates about the deceased's location.

The murder was premeditated and stemmed from longstanding enmity and rivalry over village politics, the prosecution alleged.

However, the accused claimed innocence.

The Additional Advocate General of Rajasthan, Shiv Mangal Sharma, appearing for the State, strongly opposed these arguments. The argument of the complainant was advanced by advocate Rupesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)