Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi unfurled the national flag in Chennai on 76th Republic Day.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present during the occasion.

The event was marked by a parade by contingents of Tamil Nadu Police, Coast Guard, Nilgiri force units, Tamil Nadu Postal Security group, Tamil Nadu Forest Department and other forces.

India, a land of diversity and heritage has been among the oldest civilisations in the world.

After a prolonged struggle, the country gained Independence on August 15, 1947. Post Independence from the British rule, the country embarked on the path of consolidation and nation building which was led by Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The task of drafting the Constitution of the county was done under the chairmanship of Dr. BR Ambedkar. After being deliberated over in sessions for a period of 2 years, 11 months and 18 days, the Constitution was finally adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

On this day, India was declared as a Sovereign Democratic Republic exactly at 18 minutes past 10 on the morning of January 26, 1950. Six minutes later, Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the President of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and wished for the strengthening efforts to preserve the ideals of the Constitution and working towards a prosperous country.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

