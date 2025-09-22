Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Monday led a 'Dhanyavaad Modi Ji' padayatra in Hyderabad, hailing the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate announced by the government.

The BJP leader described the move as a "Diwali and Dussehra gift" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the common man.

While speaking to ANI, Laxman said, "This is a gift of Diwali and Dussehra by PM Modi for the common man. People are very happy. Life-saving drugs and life insurance are all without tax... We are appealing to all the shopkeepers and traders to cooperate and see that the reforms are properly implemented..."," he said.

The padayatra, organised by the BJP OBC Morcha, saw participation from party workers and local leaders who distributed pamphlets explaining the benefits of the tax reform.

Earlier today, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have brought a wave of happiness and celebration among people and can boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country by 0.8 per cent.

The new GST reforms have come into force from today. The minister said that the country's path towards a Viksit Bharat goes through self-reliance.

"Apart from Navratri, the budget utsav has begun. There is a wave of happiness and celebration among people wherever you see... GST rates have been reduced, which will benefit all sections of society. But we are celebrating something else. These reforms can boost the GDP by 0.8%... Our path towards a Viksit Bharat goes through self-reliance. It has been welcomed by all sections of society," Puri told ANI.

He said all sections, particularly lower middle class, economically weaker sections will benefit because GST rates on various consumption items have been reduced.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing, extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti. (ANI)

