Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police has apprehended 12 transgenders for creating a public nuisance at Nanakramguda.

These individuals were arrested on Saturday night when police teams conducted surprise raids at the Nanakramguda area within the limits of Gachibowli Police Station.

Acting on the instructions of DCP K. Srujana, Women & Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit formed four special teams to conduct a surprise raid.

The statement from Women & Children Safety Wing reads, "As per the instructions of K. Srujana, DCP, Women & Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), Cyberabad, Inspector James Babu of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), along with his team members, formed four special teams. On 16.11.2024 at around 21:00 hrs, these teams conducted surprise raids at Nanakramguda within the limits of Gachibowli Police Station. During the operation, a total of 12 transgenders were apprehended for exposing their bodies, singing songs, making gestures to attract the public, and creating a nuisance in public spaces." (ANI)

