Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a significant operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Endrala Mallesham, a 47-year-old Naib Tahsildar at the Office of the Tahsildar, Shankarapatnam Mandal, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000.

The arrest took place today, at approximately 12:00 PM, in the Tahsildar's office in Shankarapatnam Mandal, Karimnagar District.

According to ACB official release, Mallesham was caught red-handed after he demanded the bribe from a complainant to expedite the processing of a NALA conversion file for 2.25 guntas of agricultural land. The bribe amount of Rs. 6,000 was recovered from Mallesham's possession, following his arrest.

The fingers of right hand of the AO yielded positive in chemical test, according to officials. Thus, the AO performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The AO is being arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Karimnagar.The details of the complainant are not being revealed due to security reasons. Case is Under Investigation. (ANI)

