Suryapet (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrath Sayyad Mohiuddin Shaheed and Hazrath Sayyad Jan Paak Shaheed at Jan Pahad Saidulu Dargah here.

According to a release, Reddy stated that Telangana under the Congress government has emerged as a model for communal harmony.

Speaking after reviewing arrangements for the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrath Sayyad Mohiuddin Shaheed and Hazrath Sayyad Jan Paak Shaheed, popularly known as Jan Pahad Saidulu Dargah, on Sunday, the minister highlighted the state's legacy of peace and inclusivity.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Miryalguda MLA B Lakshma Reddy, and other senior leaders accompanied him during the review.

According to the release, Reddy contrasted Telangana's ethos with the alleged growing intolerance in BJP-ruled states. He criticized the attempts to stoke controversies around religious places, such as Ajmer Dargah, and praised Telangana's commitment to celebrating the syncretic traditions of Sufi saints.

According to the release, he invoked the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, and Jai Samvidhan' movement initiated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stressing how the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar continue to guide Telangana's governance.

"Mahatma Gandhi's secular vision and Ambedkar's Constitution have ensured the protection of rights for every individual, regardless of religion, caste, or region," he remarked.

Highlighting his personal connection to Jan Pahad Saidulu Dargah, Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that the shrine is revered by people of all faiths.

The minister also spoke about his "contributions" to the development of the Dargah. He claimed that during his earlier tenure as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he allocated Rs 60 lakh from constituency development funds for Dargah's improvement. These funds were used for constructing guesthouses, water tanks, a sandal khana (incense center), CC flooring, masjid sheds, and other facilities.

According to the release, after the formation of Telangana, as a state minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy sanctioned an additional Rs 1.11 crore for further development, including drainage systems, bore motors, CC roads around the Dargah, and the enhancement of pilgrimage amenities.

The annual Urs celebrations at Jan Pahad Saidulu Dargah attract thousands of devotees from across the state. This year, the event is scheduled for January 23-25, with meticulous preparations underway to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

Wakf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini revealed that the state government has sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for this year's Urs, a significant increase from the Rs 12 lakh allocated by the previous BRS government.

He explained that the Dargah's funds remain frozen due to an ongoing court case, making government support essential for the celebrations.

Syed Azmatullah Hussaini expressed gratitude to Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for his proactive role in ensuring the Urs is celebrated with grandeur. (ANI)

