Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) The Thane police have seized ganja valued at 14.35 lakh and arrested four persons, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of cops from the Chitalsar police station seized 42.5 kg of ganja from a car in the Subhash Nagar area of the city in the early hours of January 11, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V (Wagle Estate) Prashant Kadam.

While two persons escaped from the spot, police arrested one man and confiscated the vehicle and the drug, valued at Rs 14.35 lakh, he said. Subsequently, three more persons – two from Junnar in Pune district and one from Kalyan in Thane district – were arrested.

The four have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

