Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane city police seized various banned narcotic substances and arrested 4,333 individuals concerning the seizures in 2024, an official said on Thursday.

The collective value of the haul made last year was about Rs 17.42 crore, said Senior Inspector Rahul Mhaske of the ANC.

The seizures also included 9 kilograms of MD (methamphetamine), 14 kg of charas and 976 kg of ganja. he said.

Mhaske said MD valued at Rs 8.78 crore was confiscated last year and 88 persons were arrested in connection with the action.

While nine persons were arrested over the seizure of charas, 132 individuals were apprehended during the crackdown on ganja smugglers, he said.

