Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): A thematic session comprising top industry voices and experts was organised on Monday on the topic 'Transition towards a Sustainable Energy Economy' as part of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Heera Lal Nagar, Minister of State for Energy, graced the session.

Also Read | 'Reservation Can't Be on Basis of Religion', Says Supreme Court in West Bengal OBC Case.

In his address, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "Taking the inspiration from PM Narendra Modi, Rajasthan is taking key policy decisions to ensure that the state not only meets the energy needs of the 8-crore population of the state but becomes an energy-surplus state capable of providing clean energy to others."

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "On the auspicious and foundation-laying platform of 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, I am happy to announce that the central government has approved a new solar park in Rajasthan of 2000 MW capacity under which the centre will bear 30 per cent of the expenses."

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Youth Sets Minor Girl on Fire After She Refuses His Sexual Advances in Andhra Pradesh, Arrested.

Heera Lal Nagar, Minister of State for Energy, said that under the leadership of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state government is taking all steps to meet the energy needs of the present as well as future generations. "Rajasthan has touched new heights in the sector of new and renewable energy," he said.

Alok, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Government of Rajasthan said, "Under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy recently launched by the government, the state is targeting to increase the renewable energy (RE) capacity of the state to 125 GW by 2030 with the target to create 10 lakh jobs in the sector. Newer forms of renewable energy such as energy storage, grid modernization, green hydrogen, and green ammonia will help the state transition towards clean and sustainable energy."

With an ambitious target to create 125 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030, Rajasthan is set to spearhead India's green energy revolution, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The session delved into crucial areas such as scaling up the adoption of clean technology, regulatory and policy support for the sector, potential of public-private partnerships to fasten the pace of the transition towards clean energy among others. The panellists also highlighted the significance of the renewable energy sector as a job multiplier with immense potential to create new jobs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)