New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Sunday morning, causing chaos in the city's rail network.

As many as 41 trains originating from various stations in the national capital are running behind schedule due to the foggy conditions, according to the Indian Railways.

Some of the trains affected include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801) and Mahabodhi Express (12397).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.

India Meteorological Department has predicted the lowest temperature in the national capital for today at 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital was recorded as 'very poor'. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Homeless people continued to take to night shelters to escape the increasing cold in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Other North Indian regions were also impacted by fog this morning. Fog conditions prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan.

In UP's Prayagraj, devotees were seen gathering in the Maha Kumbh mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfed the area. According to the IMD, fog conditions are expected to remain in Prayagraj till 20 January.

"In Prayagraj, we are expecting fog conditions till 20 January. Subsequently, temperatures are likely to rise slightly in Prayagraj," Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, told ANI on Saturday.

Visibility was impacted in Haryana's Karnal as a dense fog engulfed the city. As per the IMD, the lowest temperature in Karnal for today is forecasted at 8°C.

Cold waves continued in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, as winter's chill intensified.

According to the IMD, distribution as well as intensity of fog is likely to decrease in the North Indian region after 20 January.

Roy said that over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to increase from January 21.

"Over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to continue for the next 5 days. It will increase from 21 January and peak around 22-23 January. Over the plains, rainfall is likely to start on 22 January and continue into 23 January. Along with this, temperatures will rise, we may also get some thunderstorm activity, and fog conditions will significantly reduce," she said. (ANI)

