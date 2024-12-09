New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Three passengers, including two women, were killed after a truck rammed into a stationary bus from behind in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday morning, officials said.

The victims, identified as Abhishek and Nidhi, both aged 19, and Kanta Devi (50), were all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the victims were standing behind the bus to collect their luggage when the incident occurred.

"All three of them died on the spot," they said.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the nearby police station reached the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver, identified as Tofeeq, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, also sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

A case has been registered under section 281/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 at VK North Police Station, and the police were further looking into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

