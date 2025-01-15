Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) A tiger cub was found dead in Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the tiger cub was found in ‘compartment no 487' in the Deolapar forest range around 3 pm, they said.

After being alerted, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Nagpur) Bharat Singh Hada and other senior forest officials and staff reached the spot.

The cause of death will be known after post-mortem of the carcass, they said.

