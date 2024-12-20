New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Friday protested against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

The MPs stood together with a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and chanted Jaibhim in front of his statute.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mentioned that the party has opposed to comments of Ambedkar,

"Everyone has heard what Amit Shah has said about Ambedkar, we will not repeat that but the words and expressions he had used insulted Ambedkar. Our party has opposed this, and also our CM Mamata Banerjee has said about it," Banerjee told ANI.

He said that Shah should understand the position he has in the cabinet and what he should say and not say.

"He should understand being in the second position in cabinet on what to say and what not to say. Now the house has been closed but he could have apologised once," he said.

Senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also commented on the two BJP MPs getting injured on Parliament premises, while both Congress and BJP alleged that either side had insulted B R Ambedkar.

"What happened yesterday was neither expected nor desirable, BJP on one side, Congress on another side...people have not accepted it. So TMC thought it better to keep it isolated from it all and pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar," the senior TMC leader told ANI.

He also demanded an apology from Shah.

He added, "We firmly believe that Amit Shah, what he did, he should immediately apologise for it."

During a scuffle in Parliament premises, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi, and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads.

Both the parties have alleged that their party members had been pushed around. Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police regarding the incident.

Earlier, Congress' Pramod Tiwari alleged that the women MPs of the party were barred from entering the Parliament and pushed during the ruckus in Parliament yesterday.

"BJP has been charged with their lack of trust in democracy or Constitution. The recent events suggest, particularly the parliament session, that the BJP-led Modi government is a living example of fascism," Tiwari told reporters here.

Meanwhile, several BJP MPs launched a scathing attack on the Congress and their leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The arrogance of Rahul Gandhi that was seen yesterday and his attitude towards his fellow MPs is very unfortunate. The way he created a ruckus by violating all the rules and instead of going on the designated path, he deliberately took his supporters along and created a ruckus... this is not forgivable," Thakur said. (ANI)

