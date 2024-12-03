By Vijayagopal Muralidharan

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): In a tragic incident, 7 people died after a boulder from the hills fell on a residence in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu following heavy rainfall.

The large rock reportedly fell onto the residence of a man identified as Rajkumar, located on 11th Street in VOC Nagar, Tiruvannamalai, around 4 pm on December 1 after heavy rains in the region.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar, his wife Meena (27), his son Gowtham (8), daughter Viniya (5), Ramya (7), Vinodhini (16), and Maha (7).

According to officials, the bodies of five have been recovered, while a search operation is underway to recover the other 2.

Meanwhile, experts from Madras IIT have arrived at the site of the landslide in Tiruvannamalai where 7 people died when a huge rock fell on their house, following continuous rainfall because of Cyclone Fengal.

Narasimha Rao, Retired IIT Madras Professor, Geotechnical division of the Civil Engineering Department who arrived to check up on the site of the mishap said, "We will tell the government how far this damage is going to occur. The cracks here are due to sliding. At the same time, I am worried about the huge rocks. If there is loose soil underneath, it can be dangerous."

Dr S Mohan, Retired IIT Madras Professor, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering Division also spoke to ANI and said, "We will analyse and tell. We are not able to tell very clearly. We will prepare a report and at that time we will inform you. The government has asked us to come and analyse and give the report."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke about the incident and shared details, "In Tiruvannamalai on December 1 around 4 pm due to heavy rainfall a big rock from hills fell on the residence of a man identified as Rajkumar at VOC Nagar, 11th Street. His residence was battered and buried in rock and soil. 7 people have died under debris. NDRF and Commandos were on a rescue mission. Fire and rescue efforts were done. We expected 7 to be rescued alive, but on December 2 evening around 6.30 pm, we started recovering bodies."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a relief of rupees 5 lakh to the bereaved families.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took stock of the situation on December 2 night and assured all the required assistance.

Locals in the area mourned the loss of lives in the incident.

Unnamalai, a resident from the area recalled the day of the mishap and said, "I was sick so was sleeping at home. Suddenly around 4 pm on December 1, muddy water entered our home and we all heard a massive sound."

"Next thing I was being pulled out by others from my house to rescue me. 7 people however lost their lives. This is painful. We are here for more than 60 years. We are paying EB, Property tax and everything. Where will we go? Our home and things have been completely damaged." (ANI)

