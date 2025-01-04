Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 (ANI): The death toll from the firecracker factory explosion in Sattur has risen to six, Tamil Nadu Police confirmed on Thursday.

Providing an update, South Zone IGP Anand Sinha said, "Six people died in an explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district."

According to initial reports, three people were reported dead after the blaze broke out at the firecracker manufacturing unit in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

